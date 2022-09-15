Tiger King One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,090.00 (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 796.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.44 or 0.12302455 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00840721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035222 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King launched on May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official website is tiger-king.org. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin.

Buying and Selling Tiger King

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

