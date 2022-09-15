Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stake Boosted by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned 0.14% of Toast worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $142,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 11,906.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $211,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at $126,861,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,359,919 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,735 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

NYSE TOST opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

