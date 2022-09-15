Tokenomy Market Cap Tops $5.35 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $4,249.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 948.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.91 or 0.12071117 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00839612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Tokenomy was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users.Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

