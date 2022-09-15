TokenSwap (TP) Price Up 10.2% This Week

TokenSwap (TP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One TokenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TokenSwap has a market cap of $4,205.81 and approximately $20,383.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenSwap has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

