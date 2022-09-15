TOKPIE Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $19,904.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking). Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

