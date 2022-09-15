Tokyo AU Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.23 Million (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tokyo AU has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $112,728.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000440 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokyo AU is tokau.io/en.

Buying and Selling Tokyo AU

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokyo AU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

