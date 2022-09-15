TON Token (TON) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

TON Token (TON) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One TON Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $12.27 million and $9,834.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TON Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TON Token alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065164 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00076391 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

Buying and Selling TON Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.