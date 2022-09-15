TOP (TOP) Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million

TOP (TOP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $50,325.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065077 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00076661 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

