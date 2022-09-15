Tornado Cash (TORN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.48 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.09 or 0.00040866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tornado Cash is tornado.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

