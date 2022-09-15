Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 7,180 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $139.40 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

