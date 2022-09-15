Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $307.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

