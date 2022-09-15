Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

