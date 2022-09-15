Toroso Investments LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

