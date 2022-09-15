Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 4,349 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 58.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in NIO by 161.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NYSE NIO opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

