Toroso Investments LLC Sells 11,469 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,435,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.8 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.