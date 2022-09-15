Traders Buy High Volume of Lumen Technologies Put Options (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 48,861 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 21,985 put options.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

