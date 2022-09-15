Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 733% compared to the average volume of 2,470 call options.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 289,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 168,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.