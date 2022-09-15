Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.0533 on Top Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $24,394.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00063718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official website is tranche.finance. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.