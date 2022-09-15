Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,352.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

