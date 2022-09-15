TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.62

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.62 and traded as low as C$16.79. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 942,043 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. CSFB increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.10.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

