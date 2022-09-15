Tribe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $103.69 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 617.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.73 or 0.12504578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

