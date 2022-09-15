TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Buys $160,333.24 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TriMas Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.18 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 371.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TriMas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.