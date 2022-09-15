Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.37

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 29494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

