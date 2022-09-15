Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.37

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 29494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
