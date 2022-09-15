TRONbetDice One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,675.00 (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. TRONbetDice has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

DICE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

