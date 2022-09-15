TrueChain Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $385,444.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00063821 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076801 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

