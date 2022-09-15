TrueFi (TRU) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.05 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and $3.05 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.