TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $198.81 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005525 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00065051 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077390 BTC.
- KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00046273 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,120,508 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
