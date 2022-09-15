TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $198.81 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00065051 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077390 BTC.

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00046273 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,120,508 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

