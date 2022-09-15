Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

