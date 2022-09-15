Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NARI opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $844,685.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,402,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,115,836. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

