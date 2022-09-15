Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 359,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

VZ stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

