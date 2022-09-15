TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.72.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
