Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $325.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

