TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 96.8% in August

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,605,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.