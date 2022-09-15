Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 75.89 ($0.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

TLW stock opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.38 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.69.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.