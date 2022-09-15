Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.24.
Twilio Stock Performance
Twilio stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,136. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
