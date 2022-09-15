Typhoon Network One Day Volume Reaches $44.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $57,922.05 and $44.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 796.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.44 or 0.12302455 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00840721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035222 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

