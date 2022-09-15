U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Recommended Stories

