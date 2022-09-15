U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
U.S. Energy Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.96.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.
