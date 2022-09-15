U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.32. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.