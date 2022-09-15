Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Volume Hits $1,160.00

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.81 or 0.07572683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00189723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00287242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00729813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00599448 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

