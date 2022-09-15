UBS Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €17.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

ENGI opened at €13.08 ($13.34) on Monday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($15.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.91.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

