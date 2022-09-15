UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €161.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €161.00 ($164.29) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

HNR1 stock opened at €160.05 ($163.32) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.02.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

