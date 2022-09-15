UCoin (UCOIN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16,874.83

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, UCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. UCoin has a total market cap of $16,874.83 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.22 or 0.07304969 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00822181 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035388 BTC.
About UCoin
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UCoin Coin Trading
