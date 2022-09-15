UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $697.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

