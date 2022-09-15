UGAS Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 4% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $167,261.38 and approximately $82,885.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00065051 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077390 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

