UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $450,600.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

