UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $23.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $14.33 on Monday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,321 shares of company stock worth $3,177,103 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

