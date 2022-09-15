Ultra Price Tops $0.41 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $123.28 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.21 or 0.00597795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00264871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

