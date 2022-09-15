UMA Price Hits $2.54 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $175.02 million and $8.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00012837 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 coins and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

