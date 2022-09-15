Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $826,605.63 and $118,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012156 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013151 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

