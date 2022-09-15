UniDex (UNIDX) One Day Volume Hits $11,366.00

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, UniDex has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. UniDex has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $11,366.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniDex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex’s launch date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,443,853 coins. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

